These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020

By CNN staff

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Thu August 12, 2021

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya: The 36-year-old marathoner is considered among the "greatest of all time," and Kipchoge showed it once again at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the men's marathon. That's back-to-back wins for the Kenyan superstar, making him only the third man ever to defend his gold medal in this event.
Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya: Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan took gold in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:20, just ahead of teammate and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, who took the silver medal.
Peruth Chemutai, Uganda: On the track inside Tokyo's National Stadium, Chemutai entered the record books for Uganda in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase by becoming the first woman to win gold for her country in any sport.
Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda: More history for Uganda came from world record-holder Cheptegei, who won gold in the men's 5,000m and silver in the men's 10,000m -- becoming the first Ugandan to win two Olympic medals at the same Games.
Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt: In the women's +61kg karate kumite event, which made its debut at Tokyo 2020, Abdelaziz (left) became the first woman from Egypt to win a gold medal for her country.
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya: Kenya celebrated more record-breaking success on the track when Kipyegon defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m, setting a new Olympic record in the process.
Uche Eke, Nigeria: The young athlete became the first gymnast to qualify and compete for Nigeria at the Olympics.
Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa: A bright spot for South Africa in Tokyo was Schoenmaker, who won swimming gold in the women's 200m breaststroke by setting a world record. She also took the silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.
Selemon Barega, Ethiopia: Crossing the finish line ahead of Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, Barega captured the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters.
Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia: In men's swimming, a teenager shocked the field when 18-year-old Halnaoui took gold in the men's 400m freestyle -- the first swimming medal for Tunisia since 2012.
Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco: Morocco made history with its first gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, when El Bakkali topped an all-Africa podium ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (left) who took silver and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen (right) with the bronze.
