These African athletes made history at Tokyo 2020
Peruth Chemutai, Uganda: On the track inside Tokyo's National Stadium, Chemutai entered the record books for Uganda in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase by becoming the first woman to win gold for her country in any sport.
Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda: More history for Uganda came from world record-holder Cheptegei, who won gold in the men's 5,000m and silver in the men's 10,000m -- becoming the first Ugandan to win two Olympic medals at the same Games.
Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt: In the women's +61kg karate kumite event, which made its debut at Tokyo 2020, Abdelaziz (left) became the first woman from Egypt to win a gold medal for her country.
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya: Kenya celebrated more record-breaking success on the track when Kipyegon defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m, setting a new Olympic record in the process.
Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa: A bright spot for South Africa in Tokyo was Schoenmaker, who won swimming gold in the women's 200m breaststroke by setting a world record. She also took the silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.
Selemon Barega, Ethiopia: Crossing the finish line ahead of Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, Barega captured the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters.
