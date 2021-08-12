Sara Stewart is a film and culture writer who lives in western Pennsylvania. The views expressed here are solely the author's own. View more opinion articles on CNN. The op-ed below contains spoilers for the movie "Pig."

(CNN) Of all 2021's surprises, a movie delivering gentle, minimally violent emotional catharsis and starring Nicolas Cage has to be one of the strangest. The plot of the new movie "Pig," released on video on demand last week, sounds like a "John Wick" riff: A reclusive truffle hunter's beloved pig is stolen, and he journeys into the underbelly of the city he once called home to get her back.

Sara Stewart

But it's not like you might think. First of all, that underbelly turns out to be the restaurant world of Portland, Oregon. It's hardly a den of assassins, although, in a scene that's both stomach-churning and funny, it does turn out to have its own fight club. More surprising, Cage's character, Robin Feld, is a pensive, quiet soul -- a master chef who's slow to anger and can reduce cold-hearted men to tears with his cooking.

For sure, there is something inherently hilarious about Cage growling, "Who. Has. My. Pig?" But more than anything else, this enchantingly odd movie grows to enfold you in a lingering sense of melancholy that rings eerily true, especially right now.

