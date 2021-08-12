(CNN) A Russian millionaire and politician has confessed to shooting a man he says he mistook for a bear.

Igor Redkin was served a two-month house arrest sentence as an interim restrictive measure for accidentally shooting the man outside a dump near the village of Ozernovsky, in the Ust-Bolsheretsky district, according to state-owned news agency RIA.

The shooting itself took place on August 2, and the man later died in hospital.

Redkin is a member of the ruling United Russia, of which President Vladimir Putin is the de facto leader.

It took the wealthy politician four days to confess to the crime, after it was reported by the regional chief executive officer of the Investigative Committee on August 6.

