CNN —

Jonathan Adler is known for his geometric, bright designs — often with poppy, ‘60s-inspired motifs — and what better place to showcase that aesthetic than on some gorgeous area rugs? The designer recently teamed up with Ruggable, a washable rug company known for durability and quality, to create a joy-filled collection of rugs. It launches today, August 12, and after getting a peek at the designs, we have a feeling it’s going to sell out quickly.

The rugs showcase mid-century motifs including dark blue and beige ornament-like forms; striking black-and-white inset squares; ombré waves of ogees in sea blue; a runner decorated with an elaborately S-bent snake; and a white rug featuring a field of cheerful green, turquoise, black and jade circles.

Thanks to this collab, you get all the looks of a designer rug with the affordability — and washability — of Ruggable. While designer rugs are often beautiful additions to your home, they’re hard to keep clean, and cleaning them can get super-pricey if you have a pet, child or knock over the occasional mug of coffee. Ruggable rugs resist spills, dirt, dust and even messes.

“I actually don’t know who’s more excited about the collection, my adorable rescue mutt FoxyLady or me,” Adler said in a statement. “She’s always adding a little…patina…to our rugs. Now with my collection for Ruggable, patina isn’t problematic.”

Ruggable rugs come in two parts: A cover and a pad, so you can update your space easily and avoid the annoying misalignment mishaps that happen when your non-slip pad and rug come separately. Shop the collection now over at Ruggable’s site.