CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Dyson stick vac, a discounted Rocketbook notebook and savings on ThirdLove bras. All that and more below.

Everlane Everlane

From a royally beloved tote to well-made jeans, Everlane has mastered the art of the high-quality wardrobe staple. Now you can snag a pair of the much-beloved jeans for $50 only, from today through Saturday. The deal applies to the Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, the Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly and the Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean, typically between $68 to $78, but we’re already seeing some sizes sell out, so be sure to act fast if you want to snag your size for less.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook ($21.99, originally $37; woot.com)

Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

Thanks to this Woot! deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the Fusion (and pen!) for just $21.99, down from $37.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for fall with a BOGO deal from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now, when you purchase any bra from the brand, you’ll get a second for 50% off when you use the code BOGO50 at checkout. We highly recommend the 24/7 T-Shirt Bra, but the brand has a variety of other bra options to choose from. The best part about this offer? You can mix and match to see which styles you like best. But act quickly, because the sale ends Aug. 16.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. Score 10% off your purchase and load up on sheets, towels and more (might we recommend the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets?). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $449.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($99.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. For just one more day, you can take up to 40% off select styles with code GOFORIT. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon; this discount will be done by the end of the day.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for back-to-school season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use BTSEXCLUSIVE to take 40% off, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, or log in to your account (it’s free to join!) to get 45% off. Either way, you can afford to get after those summer fitness goals in style.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Joy ($139, originally $179; amazon.com) and Cricut Maker ($279, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Joy

Crafters, rejoice! A pair of the cult-favorite Cricut cutting machines is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s the lowest price we’ve seen at $279. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze. Meanwhile, the Cricut Joy, now down to $139 ($10 away from its lowest price ever), is great for people who do anything with labels and decals — which also happen to be ideal first efforts for those who are new to crafting.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Dermstore

Dermstore Dermstore

Dermstore’s Anniversary Event is live now, with up to 25% off a host of beauty, skin care and hair care favorites when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. You’ll find a variety of high-end and drugstore brands on offer, like Oribe, Bioderma, RevitaLash, Dermalogica, Peter Thomas Roth and more, but don’t wait too long to take advantage of these prices — the sale ends Aug. 17.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Beats Studio Buds ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beats Studio Buds

Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds — the Beats Studio Buds — is now $20 off on Amazon. In testing, we loved how the wedge shape was both practical and fun, not to mention how easy it was to forget you were even wearing them. Each earbud also features a vent, which alleviates pressure within your ear and reduces the feeling of being stuck in a box. Beyond comfort, the sound quality of these earbuds is also excellent — the wide soundstage is particularly great for bass-heavy songs, but you’ll find clear sound for most genres of music.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Macy’s Home Sale

Macy's Macy's

The latest home sale from Macy’s is taking already discounted items and adding an extra 10%, 15% or 20% off at checkout as part of the retailer’s Big Home Sale event. Save on a range of products from bedding and mattresses to small appliances, furniture and more. The sale only runs until Aug. 15, so be sure to snag your favorite items ASAP.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Keurig

Keurig Keurig

Keurig doesn’t just produce top-of-the-line coffee makers that make an excellent cup of joe — the brand is also known for its highly customizable coffee experience, curated to your personal preferences. The coffee brewer company is now taking that one step further, offering bundles to help you save on both machines and the pods to make your coffee. You can choose options like 50% off bestselling coffee makers, including the popular Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker or the K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Maker, when you bundle with 16 boxes of your preferred K-Pods, which are also 25% off. Keurig’s latest brewer, The K-Supreme Smart Plus, which we loved when we tried, is also part of this 50% off promotion when you opt to bundle with 16 boxes of pods.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror The Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.