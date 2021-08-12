Two new dinosaur species, as big as a blue whale, discovered in China

(CNN) Scientists have confirmed the discovery of two massive new dinosaur species in northwest China -- some of the first vertebrates uncovered in the region, according to a new study published Thursday.

A number of fossils have emerged from China's northwest region in recent years, including Xinjiang and the Turpan-Hami Basin. The fossils include a number of pterosaurs (flying reptiles), preserved eggs and embryos -- as well as fossil fragments of spinal vertebrae and rib cages, which scientists initially identified as belonging to three mystery dinosaurs.

The researchers have since determined that two of those specimens were from previously unknown species, which they have named Silutitan sinensis -- "silu" meaning "Silk Road" in Mandarin -- and Hamititan xinjiangensis, a nod to the region where it was found. Both incorporate the Greek word "titan," which means "giant," in reference to their size.

The Silutitan specimen is estimated to be over 20 meters (65.6 feet) long, while the Hamititan specimen was 17 meters (55.77 feet) long. That makes the dinosaurs almost as large as blue whales, which range from 23 to 30 meters (75 to 98 feet), depending on the hemisphere they're located in.

The researchers, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Museum of Brazil, published their findings in Scientific Reports, part of the Nature family of journals.

