Philippine vaccination hubs open 24 hours as Delta threat grows

Vaccination centers across the Philippine capital Manila are trying to speed up inoculation rates, including by staying open 24 hours, to help combat a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections linked to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

With just over 10% of the country's 110 million people fully vaccinated, millions remain vulnerable to infection amid efforts to fully immunize up to 70 million before the year ends.

Movement in metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to 13 million people, has been restricted to try to contain the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Salvador Camacho, 71, got over his initial worry about side effects and decided to get his jab when a slot opened for a night appointment at one of the 24-hour hubs.

"I do not really want to be inoculated because I have a lot of sickness, but lately I see a lot of people older than me getting vaccinations, and my child and wife told me to take my jab since we never know when I might get infected," he said.

