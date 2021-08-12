Pakistan's foreign minister blames Afghanistan and India for suicide attack on Chinese workers

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's foreign minister has accused India and Afghanistan of backing a suicide bombing which killed nine Chinese workers on July 14, and called for the remaining perpetrators to be handed over to Islamabad for trial.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged the attack had been carried out by "the Pakistani Taliban out of Afghanistan," with the approval of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security and India's Research and Analysis Wing.

Qureshi said Pakistan would be facilitating and assisting China to "punish those behind this attack," and putting in a request to the Afghan government to "hand over the three planners" who he alleged were still operating out of the country.

Qureshi did not provide any further evidence of Afghan or Indian intelligence's role in the July 14 attack. An Indian official told Reuters that the allegations were baseless.

