Zambia starts voting in presidential election seen as too close to call

Lusaka, Zambia Zambians started voting on Thursday in a showdown between President Edgar Lungu and main opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema that looks too tight to call and comes amid mounting debt and a flagging economy.

Polling opened at 6 a.m. with long queues seen at voting booths in the capital Lusaka, which could point to a huge turnout in Africa's No. 2 copper producer.

At a voting station in the Kabwata suburb of Lusaka, first time voter Ben Mulenga, 19, said he had arrived two and half hours before voting started because he anticipated long queues.

"The things that are happening in our country, including the bad state of the economy and the high levels of unemployment need to be addressed," said Mulenga, a student at the University of Zambia.

People wait in a line at a polling station in the Zambian capital on Thursday.

Lungu was among the earliest voters, having brought forward his voting time. Wearing a black leather jacket and a white face mask, Lungu, accompanied by his wife, waved to a cheering crowd as he left in his motorcade.

