Social media and messaging apps appear to be shutdown in Zambia on election day, Facebook says

(CNN) Social media and messaging apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter, appeared to be shutdown in Zambia on Thursday as the country voted in presidential and parliamentary elections, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

"We've looked into this and can confirm that there seems to be a social media shutdown affecting our apps and others, like Twitter," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

CNN could not independently verify the social media blackout. The Office of the President and the Zambian government didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is seeking re-election, with businessman Hakainde Hichilema his main challenger. International agencies and diplomatic missions have reported high election turnout, with queues hundreds of meters long forming before dawn.

In the early afternoon, local time, President Lungu posted on Facebook and later on Twitter: "Today I voted with love for Zambia. I voted early together with my wife, Esther, at Crawford School in Chawama. The process was smooth and peaceful, and I hope it is the same at all polling stations around our country."

