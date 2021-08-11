More than 500,000 customers are without power across 3 Midwest states after severe storms

(CNN) More than 500,000 customers were without power early Wednesday as powerful rain and winds swept across parts of the Midwest.

Scenes of damage were reported across the region.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee reported that the storms produced winds of 40-55 mph during the afternoon and into this evening with some areas experiencing 70-80 mph.

"Some locations of the highest winds are Eagle in southwestern Waukesha County and along I-94 across Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties, NWS said on its website.

The Milwaukee-based We Energies power company -- which serves customers in portions of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula --- said crews saw widespread damage, which included broken utility poles, downed power lines and trees falling into equipment, WISN reported.

Thunderstorms produced widespread winds of 40-55 mph this afternoon into this evening with pockets of 70-80 mph. Some locations of the highest winds are Eagle in southwestern Waukesha County and along I-94 across Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EAqvO3KGMN — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 11, 2021

In Illinois, some streets in Crystal Lakes -- about 45 miles north of Chicago -- were covered with tree limbs with many branches landing on people's homes, WLS reported.

"Just came out of the middle of nowhere," resident Matt Till told CNN affiliate WLS . "Six-thirty, family, we're finishing up with dinner, and the sky gets real dark, you hear a little bit of thunder, and the next thing you know it, the winds hit."

"I wasn't sure if we were living through a tornado, a microburst or what," Till said.

in another nearby neighborhood, a tree fell on the house of an 80-year-old woman, who was inside at the time but was not injured, WLS reported.

In Illinois, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Lake and Will counties and remained in effect until 10 p.m, according to WLS.

And in Indiana, the watch remained until 2 a.m. in Kankakee County and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.