5-year-old dies after being left in a car during high temperatures for possibly up to several hours, police say

(CNN) A five-year-old child died in northern Virginia after being left in a car for what could have been several hours, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious child in a neighborhood in Springfield, Virginia, at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Fairfax County Police Department Lt. John Lieb said during a news conference covered by CNN affilate WJLA

"Officers arrived within minutes, found a small child that was unconscious, performed CPR. Members of the Fairfax Fire and Rescue personnel arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local hospital. Tragically and sadly, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital," Lieb said.

Lieb described the incident as a "tragic accident."

He said the child and several other siblings were brought home by a parent. While the other children left the car, the five-year-old stayed in the car, secured to a child safety seat, Lieb said.

