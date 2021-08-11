Rising Covid-19 case numbers in classrooms cause school districts to go virtual, change mask rules

(CNN) Schools across the country are grappling with growing Covid-19 case numbers, forcing districts to rethink their strategies for masking or having to switch to virtual learning.

Some schools in Mississippi, Indiana, and Georgia have already been forced to return to virtual. Some are hoping to return to in-person learning when case numbers drop.

This week alone, two Atlanta-area elementary schools sent some or all students home for virtual learning. Kemp Primary School in Clayton County said will "operate in a virtual learning environment for the remainder of the week," as a precaution. And fifth graders at East Side Elementary in Cobb County have also been sent home and won't return to in-person learning until at least August 23.

"This morning, based on our district protocols and at the guidance of the Department of Public Health in coordination with district leaders, we've had to make the difficult decision to have our 5th-grade classes move to virtual learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high positive case numbers," according to a district email sent to parents and obtained by CNN.

Two other Clayton County Schools, Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School, had already started the year off virtually due to a number of staff members having to quarantine.