Jury has been selected for R. Kelly's federal trial

New York (CNN) Seven men and five women have been selected and sworn in as jurors in the R. Kelly federal trial in New York, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Opening statements and testimony begin August 18. Jurors will remain anonymous and partially sequestered.

Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges and could face decades in prison. The singer has denied the charges.

The trial may last between six and eight weeks. A nearly week break between jury selection and the trial's start is due in part to Kelly's recently added lawyer, Deveraux Cannick, asking for more time to be able to prepare for trial.

In an unusual move for a trial of this magnitude, the public and media will be unable to watch in person.