A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

(CNN) Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19.

Baker told CNN Marionna's symptoms began July 26 with complaints of headaches and feeling tired. Things kicked into high gear on August 2 when she said she couldn't breathe. But after a trip to urgent care and being prescribed medication, Baker said her daughter could not breathe at all the next day.

She took Marionna to an emergency room, where a doctor told her she was being taken to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri -- about a 2½-hour drive from where Baker and her daughter live in southern Missouri. Baker said she followed her daughter in an ambulance because she was not allowed to ride with them due to Covid protocols.

"I was just praying that she knows I'm behind her and she'll get here safe," Baker said.

Marionna in a room at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

While she is now getting better, Baker said she regrets letting Marionna decide for herself not to get vaccinated and warns other parents to get their eligible children vaccinated.

"Get a vaccine so you won't have to be in a hospital bed (and) can't breathe," Marionna told CNN through tears.