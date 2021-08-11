California man pleads guilty to selling more than $1 million of forged artwork

(CNN) A California man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling more than $1.1 million of forged artwork between 2018 and 2020.

"Mr. Harrington created multiple fake paintings, devised elaborate cover stories to authenticate them, targeted unsuspecting buyers, and sold over a million dollars of forged artwork," said FBI Special Agent Suzanne Turner. "Fraudulent and forged artwork degrades the integrity and trust within the art community and today's guilty plea should send a clear message -- the FBI will aggressively pursue those who use fraud schemes to make a living, regardless of the type of instrument used to commit the fraud."

Jeremy Warren, Harrington's attorney, told CNN in an emailed statement that his client regrets his actions.

"Mr. Harrington was down on his luck when he started selling the forged artwork. He is in a better place now and very much regrets his actions," Warren said.

