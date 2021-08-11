5th graders at Georgia school are sent home due to Covid-19

(CNN) Fifth graders at one suburban Atlanta elementary school were sent home Wednesday for virtual learning due to high numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, according to a school district email sent to parents and obtained by CNN.

"This morning, based on our district protocols and at the guidance of the Department of Public Health in coordination with district leaders, we've had to make the difficult decision to have our 5th-grade classes move to virtual learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high positive case numbers," the email from East Side Elementary reads.

According to the email, students will begin virtual learning on Thursday, August 12, and continue until August 20. Students can return to in-person learning on Monday, August 23, according to the email.

East Side Elementary is in Cobb County, Georgia. CNN has reached out to Cobb County Schools for comment.

Also on Wednesday, Clayton County Public Schools confirmed that as a precaution, staff and students at Kemp Primary School in Hampton, Georgia, about thirty miles south of Atlanta, will "operate in a virtual learning environment for the remainder of the week," due to the Covid-19 pandemic.