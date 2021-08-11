Florida mother who has been living in daughter's ICU room tears up at the sight of her child walking

(CNN) It was just a few trips around a hospital bed but for Agnes Velasquez, seeing her 15-year-old daughter off a ventilator and able to walk a little brought tears to her eyes.

It was the first time Paulina had walked since she was hospitalized with Covid-19

"It was my idea," Paulina said. "The physical therapist came and we used the walker and we walked around the bed like three times. I was happy."

Velasquez said the fear she had for the daughter's life has been replaced by joy and happiness. "I feel like a big rock just came off my chest," she said.

Velasquez said she didn't expect to see her child walk again so soon.