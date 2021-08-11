California to mandate vaccines and/or testing for teachers

By Kyung Lah and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Updated 11:06 AM ET, Wed August 11, 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference at The Unity Council on May 10, 2021, in Oakland, California.
(CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce Wednesday that teachers and other school employees must either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing.

Under a new order that Newsom will unveil Wednesday, California will become the first state in the nation to implement such a requirement, which will be effective in mid-October, sources told CNN.
The health order will closely mirror a similar mandate that all California health care workers become vaccinated.
      The mandate was first reported by Politico on Tuesday night.
