It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast

Boston-based REGENT's "seaglider" is a mix between a boat and an aircraft with a top speed of 180 mph.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, gives his opening remarks flanked by local state delegation members prior to signing legislation that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove conservative ideas from their sites, inside Florida International University's MARC building in Miami on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Disney unveils one of its most innovative attractions

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, invites guests of all ages into a new land where they can sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The WaspÕs shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Websites and apps go down during massive outage

Staff enter the headquarters of information technology firm Kaseya in Miami, Florida, U.S., in an undated still image from video. Kaseya/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Cooper: Ignoring Trump, as tempting as it may be, isn't option

This is what the future of mobility looks like

CNN Business —

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has been suspended from YouTube for seven days over a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting Covid-19, according to a YouTube spokesperson.

“This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy,” the spokesperson said. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.”

Paul criticized the decision by YouTube in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Leftwing cretins at YouTube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work,” he wrote, calling the suspension a “badge of honor.”

Paul’s tweet included a link to watch the video on an alternate platform.

YouTube indicated that examples of the offending content in the video included the line: “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.”

It also included the quote: “Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.”

The suspension comes on the same day that Twitter banned Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following another violation of the platform’s rules.

Greene tweeted on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines.” She also claimed the vaccines were “failing” and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus’s spread.

In response, Twitter (TWTR) labeled the tweet as misleading and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week.