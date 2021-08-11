Coronavirus
Reality Check: Viruses don't care about your politics
Whistleblower demoted by Trump speaks out about US pandemic response
'It feels like we're fighting an unwinnable war': Nurse on decision to resign
'I'm on pins and needles': Cancer patient's treatment delayed due to Covid
'It terrifies me': Mother of student sues DeSantis over mask rules
Florida coach went from being healthy to battling for his life in the ICU
State suspends school board for not complying with mask requirements
6 unvaccinated members of a church died in 2 weeks, pastor says
Her husband needs this life-support machine, and says Florida has none to spare
Republican disagrees with Ron DeSantis' handling of Covid-19
'You've lost your minds': Governor fires back at anti-vaxxers
A student's name is written on a desk as a teacher sets up her classroom at Freedom Preparatory Academy as teachers begin to prepare to restart school after it was closed in March due to COVID-19 on August 13, 2020 in Provo, Utah. The school is planning to have students return on August 18 for five days a week instruction, but with reduced hours during the day.
A student's name is written on a desk as a teacher sets up her classroom at Freedom Preparatory Academy as teachers begin to prepare to restart school after it was closed in March due to COVID-19 on August 13, 2020 in Provo, Utah. The school is planning to have students return on August 18 for five days a week instruction, but with reduced hours during the day.
Teachers' union responds to criticism for not pushing vaccine mandates
CNN tracked down a super-spreader of Covid-19 misinformation. See how he reacted
12-year-old sends letter to county school board about mask mandate
'They couldn't take it anymore': Hospital exec says employees are walking off the job
Washington CNN —  

Right-wing media figures have reveled in ridiculing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s response to the pandemic, whether over changing guidance, confusing statements or seeming contradictions.

Some of these attacks, however, are based on pure fantasies.

Candace Owens, who hosts a show with the right-wing media company the Daily Wire, told her 2.8 million followers on Twitter that the CDC wrote a paper on putting certain people in camps during the pandemic.

“The CDC actually put together a document to discuss putting high risk people into camps to ‘shield’ low risk people from them,” Owens wrote, with a link to the supposed document on the CDC’s website. “No— this is not a joke, and yes, every single person who has made a reference to 1930’s Germany is vindicated.”

Facts First: This is utter nonsense. The CDC guidance – from July of last year – addresses humanitarian settings such as refugee camps and how to help protect high-risk individuals from Covid-19 in those camps.

“This document presents considerations from the perspective of the (CDC),” the introduction reads, “for implementing the shielding approach in humanitarian settings as outlined in guidance documents focused on camps, displaced populations and low-resource settings.”

One of the considerations proposed by the CDC is limiting the interaction of people who might be more negatively affected by the virus – like older people – with others. The CDC notes that other considerations, like how separating families might harm mental health, should be considered before implementing such a strategy.

Owens’ mischaracterization of the document and comparing, by implication, the CDC to the Nazi party is complete kookiness.