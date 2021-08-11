Politics of the Day
Senate TV
Now playing
02:01
Sen. Booker rails against GOP colleague's claim
CNN
Now playing
01:21
John King explains why infrastructure bill vote is a big deal
State of New York
Now playing
01:11
See Andrew Cuomo explain his resignation
Getty Images
Now playing
02:24
Why Trump conservatives are embracing Hungary's autocracy
CNN/Getty
Now playing
01:54
Bash asks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she will challenge Schumer
CNN
Now playing
01:18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she feared being raped during insurrection
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
01:39
Republican disagrees with Ron DeSantis' handling of Covid-19
A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress will hold a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Cheriss May/Getty Images
A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress will hold a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Now playing
02:33
Timeline shows how days leading up to Capitol riot unfolded
mtg
mediate
mtg
Now playing
01:59
Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulates crowd for low vaccination rate
Now playing
01:25
Vindman: Tucker Carlson is 'hating the US' with rhetoric
Courtesy Anita Dunn
Now playing
04:52
How Anita Dunn broke the professional mold created by men
CNN
Now playing
01:37
Arizona election official reacts to 'check your six' threat from Republican
smerconish 9/11 families biden demands cpt vpx _00003801.png
Pool
smerconish 9/11 families biden demands cpt vpx _00003801.png
Now playing
06:21
9/11 families told Biden not to come to Ground Zero unless he does this
Yuh-Line Niou intv
CNN
Yuh-Line Niou intv
Now playing
05:00
NY State Assembly member reacts to comments from Cuomo's lawyer
DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:41
They predicted a Trump coup attempt. Hear what they say now
CNN —  

Hours into the Senate’s marathon overnight vote-a-rama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville wanted to send a message.

The Alabama Republican sought to put Senate Democrats on the record on “defunding the police” with a budget amendment that would block federal funds from any municipalities that defunded their police departments. This was an amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill, forcing Democrats to vote for or against it. (And it’s the type of stuff attack ads are made of.)

“The woke rhetoric of ‘defund the police’ is dangerous – it puts our law enforcement at risk, and it puts the safety and security of Americans at risk. This must end,” Tuberville said in a statement ahead of the vote.

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, responded with a sarcastic speech from the Senate floor, as chronicled by CNN’s Ali Zaslav just after 1 a.m. ET:

Booker responded with a loud, animated, sarcastic speech on the Senate floor calling Tuberville’s amendment a “gift” for Democrats to “finally once and for all” put to rest “the lies” that they want to defund the police.

“I am so excited. This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and torturous night,” the New Jersey Democrat shouted. “This is a gift… because there’s some people who have said that there are members of this deliberative body that want to defund the police, to my horror.”

He then called on his colleagues to “sashay down there” and vote for the amendment.

All present senators voted for it 99-0. (One senator, Republican Mike Rounds of South Dakota, abstained from the evening’s votes because his wife is in cancer treatment.)

For what it’s worth, Tuberville’s measure is non-binding and does not get signed into law. But it does allow these 50 Democrats to respond to Republican efforts to paint them as supportive of defunding the police – with a tangible vote saying that they do not.