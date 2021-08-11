(CNN) What sets "What If...?", Marvel's newest show on Disney+, apart from previous offerings "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki" is that, while they all spin-off from the Marvel films and feature actors reprising their roles, "What If...?" is animated. It's still set in the same interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe, though. Sort of.

Roy Schwartz

Debuting Wednesday, the premise of the show, executive produced and directed by Bryan Andrews, is this: an alien named Uatu, part of an ancient race called the Watchers (briefly seen in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"), observes and records events on Earth -- presumably, the same Earth the Marvel movies take place in. But he can also peer into alternate timelines and parallel dimensions, including our own. Like the comic book series it's based on, the show breaks the fourth wall, with Uatu introducing each episode's scenario.

Each of the nine 30-minute episodes follows a different path from the familiar chain of events, branching off from a key moment where one thing happened differently. Some realities remain similar, others are greatly changed.

"What If...?" is essentially a fantasy about the fantasy. It provides an opportunity not just for unbridled imagination but a way to comment on, reexamine and even deconstruct sacred icons and childhood favorites. In this sense, it's make-believe at its purest.

Science fiction and fantasy aren't just escapism -- though they're perfectly fine just being that -- they're also a form of reflection and engagement. They're allegories about the world and the self, a testing ground for new perspectives, new directions, new truths, uncluttered by real-life specifics and limitations.

