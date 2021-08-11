At least 10 dead and dozens trapped after landslide hits highway in northern India

(CNN) At least 10 people have died and dozens are still trapped after a landslide caused rocks and heavy boulders to crash onto a highway in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The landslide hit in the morning local time, leaving a bus and several other vehicles trapped on the mountainside highway.

Photos from the scene show rescue workers navigating crushed vehicle parts, flipped cars and scattered debris, with portions of the highway blocked completely by loose earth fallen from the mountain above.

A rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on August 11.

Search and rescue teams from India's National Disaster Response Force and other emergency agencies were immediately deployed to the site, with operations continuing overnight. More than 200 personnel continued to work along the stretch of National Highway 5, which connects northern India to the border with China, according to Reuters.

So far, 14 people have been rescued, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday evening.

