(CNN) A nurse is being investigated by police in Germany for allegedly replacing Covid-19 vaccines with saline solution.

The nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April this year at Roffhausen immunization center in Friesland, northwest Germany, the Friesland district administrator, Sven Ambrosy, said on Facebook Tuesday.

"Today I had the sad duty to inform around 8,600 people who may have been affected that it cannot be ruled out they may have received a saline solution instead of their vaccination at their vaccination appointment. For peace of mind we would recommend people get an additional vaccination," Ambrosy said.

The nurse was able to replace the vials because she was "responsible for the preparation of vaccines and the preparation of syringes during her working hours in the vaccination center," health authorities in Lower Saxony said.

Local authorities and the Lower Saxony State Health Office have called on all Germans who received their Covid-19 vaccines at the Roffhausen center between March 5 and April 20, to come forward and get another dose.

Read More