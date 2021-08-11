Economy
New York CNN Business —  

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery’s collateral damage, and the inflation jump isn’t going away any time soon.

In July, the pace of consumer price inflation slowed some, but it still remained elevated.

Stripping out more volatile food and energy items, consumer prices rose 4.3% in the 12 months ended in July, slightly below the June’s rise. Overall, prices rose 5.4% over the period, flat compared with June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

For the month alone, adjusted for seasonal swings, prices rose 0.5% on the whole and 0.3% stripping out food and energy items, representing a slowdown on both fronts.

This is a developing story. It will be updated