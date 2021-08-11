Here's what you need to know about inflation

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with governors of western states and members of his cabinet June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden addressed the combination of drought, heat and wildfires currently impacting the western portion of the U.S. during his remarks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In this photo taken on June 15, 2021 kitchen staff continue wearing facemasks while preparing breakfast at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on California's first day of fully reopening its economy after some fifteen months of Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Prices are going up on almost everything. Here's why

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Economist explains why there are so many job openings

Unemployed single mom: The economy is not booming for everybody

People walk by a Help Wanted sign in the Queens borough of New York City on June 04, 2021 in New York City.

New York CNN Business —

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery’s collateral damage. Even though higher Washington insists higher inflation may just be temporary, America’s prices keep rising — albeit at a slightly slower pace.

In July, the pace of consumer price inflation slowed some, but it still remained elevated, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Stripping out more volatile food and energy items, consumer prices rose 4.3% in the 12 months ended in July, slightly below the June’s rise. Overall, prices rose 5.4% over the period, flat compared with June.

For the month alone, adjusted for seasonal swings, prices rose 0.5% on the whole and 0.3% stripping out food and energy items, representing a slowdown on both fronts. Price increases for shelter, food, energy and new cars were the major contributors to the index’s jump.

But the pace of the gains slowed, and the major driver of that was the price index for used cars, which was nearly unchanged.

This came as a surprise, given that used vehicle prices have soared in the past year as people were willing to pay a premium for mobility and new cars were in short supply amid a chip shortage. Over the past 12 months, the used car index is still up nearly 42%, a gain matched only by prices for gasoline.

In other transportation news, the price index for airline fares also fell after rising sharply in past months as the reopening accelerated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated