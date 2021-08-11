If you’re part of the 49.2% of the country that has to deal with a jungle of scratchy hairs growing out of your face every morning, you know that you could spend a lifetime looking for a razor that cuts close enough to give you a consistently clean shave but that’s sensitive enough not to leave you with razor burn all day. Finally, you can end your quest for the perfect razor: The Panasonic ARC5 Electric Razor for Men is here, and it’s on sale from Aug. 1 to Aug. 28.
With five stainless steel blades that work at a 30-degree angle and an outer foil that lifts and cuts even the thickest beards, the ARC5’s ultrafast motor delivers as many as 70,000 cross cuts a minute. Plus, its intelligent sensors adjust on the fly, checking and determining beard density 220 times per second, adjusting power 14 times per second as needed and working overtime to ensure your face comes out as smooth and soft — and safely — as a baby’s bottom.
The ARC5 is built around an advanced pivoting head that can move in 16 directions independently — Panasonic knows every man’s face is different from the next guy’s and doesn’t expect the same razor to work the same way with you as it did with Test Subject No. 21. The razor follows the contours of your face, so you’ll get a personalized cut every time. That means your face and neck won’t come out as raw and red as a chicken dinner at 9 in the morning — and that you’ll enjoy, actually enjoy, a sensitive shave for once.
Both the LV67 and LV97 versions of the ARC5 are wireless and wet/dry, so you can shave as you shower worry-free. They both also have pop-up trimmers for mustaches, beards and sideburns.
And because a razor’s only as thorough as its last cleaning, Panasonic has made cleaning the ARC5 a breeze. The LV97 version has a premium automatic cleaning station (along with charging).
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 28, the LV97 is $50 off at Amazon. The LV67 is $80 off from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14.