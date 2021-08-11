CNN —

DIYers, listen up: The Cricut Maker — aka the ultimate crafting tool — is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: $279, or $120 off its usual price of $399. In addition to the Maker, the Cricut Joy is also discounted to $139, down from its original price of $159.

Cricut Maker ($279, originally $399; amazon.com and walmart.com )

Cricut Joy ($139, originally $159; amazon.com and walmart.com)

The Maker is Cricut’s top-of-the-line model, and it can cut more than 300 materials, so the sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity. The Maker has 11 other capabilities beyond cutting, though; it can also score, deboss, engrave and write. Best of all, the crafting machine comes with access to a design app and has both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, so you can print out projects at home and then get crafting with the machine.

Cricut Cricut Joy

Meanwhile, the Cricut Joy cuts more than 50 materials, including iron-on, vinyl and paper, to make labels, create custom cards and assemble school projects. Despite its small size, it can cut pretty much any shape measuring up to 4 feet long, and it comes with access to more than 50 ready-to-make projects online.

For more info, head on over to Amazon or Walmart to shop the sale, which is going on now through this Saturday, Aug. 14.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.