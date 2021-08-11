CNN —

Beach vacations down in the tropics likely won’t feature in your summer plans this year because of Covid-19 restrictions, but luckily, Canada boasts some truly beautiful beaches from coast to coast.

You can enjoy the postcard-worthy red sand beaches of Prince Edward Island or stunningly clear glacial lakefront beaches in the Rockies. Visit a surfer’s paradise in stormy Tofino on the west coast, or stroll across the white sands in Maritime Quebec on the Îles de la Madeleine, to mention just a few.

Pack up a few beach day essentials to make your day stress-free and as much fun as possible. We have rounded up the top picks from Amazon.ca and other top Canadian retailers to ensure you can enjoy a family day in the sun, close to home.

Beach day prep

Sun Bum Beach Formula 3 in 1 Leave-In Hair Conditioner Spray ($17.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sun Bum Beach Formula 3 in 1 Leave-In Hair Conditioner Spray

Protect your hair from the drying effects of the sun and saltwater with this leave-in hair conditioning spray. Made with coconut oil and sunflower seed oil to detangle and moisturize. The cruelty-free vegan formulation leaves you with soft and healthy hair.

Love Sun Body Natural Mineral Sunscreen ($31; amazon.ca)

Amazon Love Sun Body Natural Mineral Sunscreen

Slather on sunscreen before you hit the beach to keep your family safe in the sun. Easy to absorb, this sunscreen is suitable for children from babies of six months old to adults and offers SPF 30 protection. Hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, it’s gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

The Performance Package 4.0 ($159.99, originally $294.93; ca.manscaped.com)

Manscaped The Performance Package 4.0

Before you leave home, make sure you’re beach ready with a little personal trim thanks to this humorously named collection of men’s grooming products from Manscaped. The skin-safe ceramic blades prevent nicks while still getting a close shave. The waterproof design means you can take care of business in the shower. Their Canadian special offer includes a pair of free boxers, a toiletry bag and free shipping along with the lawn mower trimmer, and a range of products.

The Francesca Trimmer ($75; bushbalm.ca)

Bushbalm The Francesca Trimmer

Cordless and rechargeable, this sleek waterproof trimmer from Ottawa brand Bushbalm lets you control the length of hair anywhere on your body. With five hours of battery life, you can take this trimmer on the road. It comes with a cleaning brush, USB charging cable and blade lubricant.

Beachwear

The Tropical Chancers ($106; kennyflowers.com)

Kenny Flowers The Tropical Chancers

Coordinate your swimwear with these handmade matching swim shorts and bathing suits from Kenny Flowers, available in a selection of fun and colourful designs that will transport you to a tropical paradise even if you’re still close to home. This luxury line of resort wear also includes sundresses, bikinis and sarongs.

Live Lite Beach Short ($78; shopduer.com)

Duer Live Lite Beach Short

Canadian-based brand Duer has the perfect comfortable options for a beach day look, including shorts and tops. This pair of shorts in a soft cotton and lycra mix is available in three colours: black, quartz and lemonade. Odour neutralizing and moisture resistant, the Live Lite material will keep you cool all day.

Cupshe Women’s One Piece Swimsuit ($38.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Available in sizes XS to XXL and in three designs, this colour-blocked bathing suit features a padded shelf bra and cross back straps. Made with 20% spandex, the material moves with you for added comfort and a better fit.

Quiksilver Mens Outsider Lifeguard Beach Sun Straw Hat (starting at $35.33; amazon.ca)

Amazon Quiksilver Mens Outsider Lifeguard Beach Sun Straw Hat

This cute straw hat from Quiksilver provides shade from the sun with its wide brim. The drawstring toggle keeps it from being blown away in the breeze and it comes in different designs on the name band and edging.

Nozone Fiji Sun Protective Baby Swimsuit (starting at $29.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Nozone Fiji Sun Protective Baby Swimsuit

Keep baby protected with this sun-safe bathing suit that provides up to UPF 50+ coverage. Available in 13 different colours and designs, this Canadian-made bathing suit has a double zipper feature, making it easy to remove for quick and easy diaper changes.

Beach picnic essentials

BrüMate Uncork’d XL Wine Glass Tumbler ($35.39; amazon.ca)

Amazon BrüMate Uncork'd XL Wine Glass Tumbler

Pack some BrüMate wine glasses in your picnic basket to elevate your beach lunch. The splash proof lid prevents spills while the insulated technology keeps your vino at the perfect temperature. Also, be sure to check out their MargTini tumblers if you prefer cocktails.

Pop Up Privacy Tent ($91.53; amazon.ca)

Amazon Pop Up Privacy Tent

This pop-up tent is perfect for beach days and longer camping trips where you need to change clothes in public places. It also serves as a place to change diapers or just offers shade when you need a break from the sun. It pops up easily and then folds down for easy packing and transport.

Kijaro Dual Lock Chair (From $68.44; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kijaro Dual Lock Chair

Available in seven fun colours, this no-sag seat folds easily for storage and transport. The mesh backing keeps you cool even on hot summer days, and it comes with two cup holders. Made from recycled water bottles, each Kijaro chair saves 19 water bottles from landfills and ensures you have the most comfortable seat at the beach.

Ballast Beach Pillow ($82.71; amazon.ca)

Amazon Ballast Beach Pillow

This weighted inflatable beach pillow won’t blow away with the slightest breeze and is so comfortable to relax on. It just takes a few breaths to inflate, while the soft breathable fabric is soft against your face and hair. Plus, it folds down easily into a small carrying pouch.

Sandy Bumz Three-Person Tent ($42.99; wayfair.ca)

Wayfair Sandy Bumz Three-Person Tent

This clever beach mat has walled sides to keep sand out or toys in and organized. It folds up small and has a carry strap so that it can easily be transported down to the beach from the car. It’s made from water-resistant material and can also be used in the yard or park.

Wine Proxies ($80; acidleague.com)

Acid League Wine Proxies

You won’t have to worry about complying with different provincial rules for drinking at the beach with these sober-curious wine proxy options from Acid League. With their subscription service, you’ll receive three new flavors each month, including blends of juices, teas, spices and bitters. Save 15% of the price when you sign up for a subscription.

Place & Time Picnic Bag ($14.99, originally $49.99; joann.com/ca)

Joann Place & Time Picnic Bag

Joann is now available in Canada, so pick up this picnic blanket/bag combo — at a greatly reduced price, no less. It has a water-resistant lining and will keep dew from the grass or wet sand from transferring to your clothes. When it’s time to call it a day, just roll it up and carry it home.

Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Compact Speaker ($79.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Compact Speaker

Turn your beach day into a party with this sturdy and portable speaker, which features great bass for such a compact speaker. Available in four colours — black, pink, blue and taupe — it’s waterproof and dust proof, making it the perfect choice for a beach day.

Igloo Profile 16-Quart Cooler ($52.33; amazon.ca)

Amazon Igloo Profile 16-Quart Cooler

Keep all your food, drinks and treats cool all day long with this top-quality cooler from Igloo. There’s a media slot on the moulded lid so that you can prop up your cell phone or tablet, and the handle folds flat, allowing you to stack things on top of the cooler when in storage or for travel.