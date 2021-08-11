CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best earbuds for Android users, a discounted smart scale and savings on power tools at The Home Depot. All that and more below.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum ($289.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Animal Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($17.80, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $17.80 for it when you use code EUFYSCALE at checkout and clip the on-page 30% off coupon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($84.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

The Home Depot Power Tools and More From The Home Depot

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for the remainder of summer days ahead. Luckily, The Home Depot is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brands like Ryobi, Green Machine and Yard Force for one day only. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon. Meanwhile, plants, flowers, plant food and generators are also on sale, so scoop those up too.

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. For just one more day, you can take up to 40% off select styles with code GOFORIT. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon; this discount will be done by the end of the day.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for back-to-school season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use BTSEXCLUSIVE to take 40% off, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, or log in to your account (it’s free to join!) to get 45% off. Either way, you can afford to get after those summer fitness goals in style.

Cricut Joy ($139, originally $179; amazon.com) and Cricut Maker ($279, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Joy

Crafters, rejoice! A pair of the cult-favorite Cricut cutting machines is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s the lowest price we’ve seen at $279. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze. Meanwhile, the Cricut Joy, now down to $139 ($10 away from its lowest price ever), is great for people who do anything with labels and decals — which also happen to be ideal first efforts for those who are new to crafting.

Dermstore

Dermstore Dermstore

Dermstore’s Anniversary Event is live now, with up to 25% off a host of beauty, skin care and hair care favorites when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. You’ll find a variety of high-end and drugstore brands on offer, like Oribe, Bioderma, RevitaLash, Dermalogica, Peter Thomas Roth and more, but don’t wait too long to take advantage of these prices — the sale ends Aug. 17.

Beats Studio Buds ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beats Studio Buds

Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds — the Beats Studio Buds — is now $20 off on Amazon. In testing, we loved how the wedge shape was both practical and fun, not to mention how easy it was to forget you were even wearing them. Each earbud also features a vent, which alleviates pressure within your ear and reduces the feeling of being stuck in a box. Beyond comfort, the sound quality of these earbuds is also excellent — the wide soundstage is particularly great for bass-heavy songs, but you’ll find clear sound for most genres of music.

Macy’s Home Sale

Macy's Macy's

The latest home sale from Macy’s is taking already discounted items and adding an extra 10%, 15% or 20% off at checkout as part of the retailer’s Big Home Sale event. Save on a range of products from bedding and mattresses to small appliances, furniture and more. The sale only runs until Aug. 15, so be sure to snag your favorite items ASAP.

Keurig

Keurig Keurig

Keurig doesn’t just produce top-of-the-line coffee makers that make an excellent cup of joe — the brand is also known for its highly customizable coffee experience, curated to your personal preferences. The coffee brewer company is now taking that one step further, offering bundles to help you save on both machines and the pods to make your coffee. You can choose options like 50% off bestselling coffee makers, including the popular Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker or the K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Maker, when you bundle with 16 boxes of your preferred K-Pods, which are also 25% off. Keurig’s latest brewer, The K-Supreme Smart Plus, which we loved when we tried, is also part of this 50% off promotion when you opt to bundle with 16 boxes of pods.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror The Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s Back to School Sale. Use code BTS15 to take 15% off a range of bedding and bath, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams as you prepare to head back to class.

Overstock

Fall is on the horizon, and Overstock is celebrating the change in seasons by marking down everything you need for the rest of the summer and beyond. The retailer’s blowout runs through Aug. 23 and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer, now back down to $99.98 on Amazon. This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food’s progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It’s the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods.

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

