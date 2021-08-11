CNN —

Face masks are a part of life now for many of us — including our children. And with renewed concerns about the Delta variant, it’s probably a good idea to stock up. While wearing face coverings is not recommended for kids under the age of 2, due to suffocation risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend that children over 2 wear masks when they’re in public and at risk of getting closer than 6 feet to anyone who’s not part of their own household.

Masks should fit snugly and cover the mouth and the nose — so for a proper fit, children may need smaller masks than adults. Keep scrolling for a roundup of some of the cutest face masks you can buy for kids.

Cloth masks for kids

Fabric Mask Set, 3-Pack ($32; baggu.com)

With an adjustable nose wire, elastic ear loops and a pocket for a filter, these Baggu masks are among our favorites for adults, and they’re available in kids’ sizes too.

Crayola Kids’ Face Masks, 5-Pack (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Crayola’s colorful face masks are super cute for school, and each pack comes with five reusable masks.

Children’s Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($9.99, originally $25; uncommongoods.com)

A whopping 100% of the profits from these, designed by kids, goes to support Americares’ Covid-19 response efforts in the United States.

LoveAndLuxeHandmade Children’s Face Mask (starting at $2.23, originally $5.58; etsy.com)

You can pick from a whole array of patterns — a cat face, pretty florals, shark teeth, camo and more — as well as various solid colors for this mask, which comes with a pocket for a filter.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Kids ($12.50; oldnavy.com)

These masks are made from 100% cotton, and they’re available in solid blue as well as cute patterns and designs.

Marvel Cloth Face Masks, 4-Pack ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

If your little ones love Marvel movies, this four-pack of masks is for them. See more Disney face masks here, with designs that are inspired by anything from classic Mickey Mouse to new flicks like “Frozen.”

Kids’ Full-Coverage Accordion Mask, 3-Pack ($15; gap.com)

This plaid set of three comes with an adjustable nose piece, over-the-ear straps and are made from 100% cotton.

Athleta Girl Adjustable Everyday Nonmedical Masks, 5-Pack ($14.99; athleta.gap.com)

Designed smaller, specifically for teens and tweens, these are soft and breathable with three layers of fabric. They can come with inspiring words or in cute patterns too.

Kids’ Contour Mask With Filter Pocket, 3-Pack ($18; gap.com)

For an extra-fun mask option, these contoured masks have bright designs such as snappy sayings over tie-dye prints.

Gootrades Teeth Pattern Face Mask, 4-Pack ($10.99; amazon.com)

For the kid who may be hiding mischief behind a mask.

LittleMiaBella Reusable Face Masks (starting at $2; etsy.com)

This California shop makes mommy-and-me matching masks.

CarpeDiemWorkshoppe Face Masks for Kids (starting at $10.50, originally $15; etsy.com)

This vendor makes masks to order from a multitude of fabric patterns, starting at sizes fit for a 3-year-old, and they ship within one business day.

RainbowKiddo Unicorn Face Mask ($13; etsy.com)

For the unicorn phase, which some of us may still be squarely inhabiting.

VintageDivinitiess Face Mask (starting at $6; etsy.com)

These come with a flexible wired nosepiece for greater comfort and fit.

LLDPetBoutique Kids’ Face Mask (starting at $10.62; etsy.com)

For every mask made for a customer, this Jacksonville, Florida-based shop donates one to a hospital in need.

Ilandistyle Kids’ Face Mask ($8.49, originally $9.99; etsy.com)

Take your pick from various gorgeous patterns, from wildflowers to polka dots, for this triple-layer mask.