Whether you’re headed our for a quick errand or a week-long road trip with baby in tow, you need a diaper bag to hold bottles and pacifiers and wipes and loveys and, oh right, diapers, too. (Not to mention a changing pad, diaper rash cream, diaper garbage bags, baby toys and all your stuff — keys, wallet, phone, lip balm, etc.) On top of this, we also need it to be comfortable, chock full of smart storage and cute to boot.

But finding the diaper bag that is just right for you is no easy feat. “The most important thing for me is function and how many ways it can be worn,” says Tennessee-based blogger Kate Schwanke, mom to three young sons. “Smartly placed pockets are very important. I also like to have options for when I wear a bag. Some days I want to wear a backpack, others I’d rather wear it messenger style.”

Something else to keep in mind? Price. These days, the majority of diaper bags are priced over a hundred bucks, making them quite the investment. “I look for something that is quality and will last for a couple years,” says Becca Dutkiewicz, a Vermont-based influencer mama to a two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son. “It also needs to be versatile and have the ability to grow with the kids.”

But for a lot of parents, bigger doesn’t always mean better. Just ask Insider parenting and health editor Conz Preti, who has three kiddos (including one-year-old twin girls!) under three and says when it comes to choosing a diaper bag, “It’s about practicality above all. I don’t like big bags because I end up stuffing three million things I don’t really need. I don’t like carrying bags on one shoulder only (twin mom life). It has to have a pocket for dirty diapers or wet clothes, because with three kids accidents happen always.”

To unearth out the absolute best diaper bags on the market, we turned to today’s resident experts — mommy influencers! Check out all of their picks below, which range from leopard print totes and floral breast pump bags to versatile vegan leather backpacks and crossbody clutches that, yes, can even fit a few diapers.

Backpack diaper bags

Freshly Picked Convertible Diaper Backpack ($175; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Freshly Picked Convertible Diaper Backpack

“I love this bag! It’s chic and everyone asks me where I got my backpack from, thinking that it’s just a regular backpack and not a diaper bag,” says What Robin Eats blogger Robin Plotnik, who has two little girls. “It has all the compartments that you need and a changing pad to lay down when you’re out and about. It has the perfect amount of space for babies’ things, plus a water bottle and one for yourself.” And Bridget Barbier-Mueller, author of the fashion and lifestyle blog Being Bridget, agrees — she’s had her Freshly Picked bag since 2019 and still loves it two years later. “I use it every day, it has held up well and is as stylish as a functional diaper bag can be in my opinion,” she says.

More to know: Wearable three ways — as a backpack, crossbody or purse — this bag is wipeable inside and out, has a grab-n-go top handle and comes with a machine washable changing pad. Want to attach the bag to your stroller? Snap up these matching clips for $25.

_________________________________________________________________________

Ticent Land Diaper Bag Backpack (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ticent Land Diaper Bag Backpack

“I own this diaper bag and let me just say, it surpasses expectations,” says Bellewood Cottage blogger Ellen Finstead. “While the fabric and design is of course a bit more casual/utilitarian than some other bags, [it] is still stylish. It’s super roomy, well-organized with interior/exterior pockets, easy to carry, and crazy-affordable. It fits a ton, which is perfect for new moms or moms with multiple littles. I have used mine for a couple of years already and it has yet to show any signs of wear. If you need a very budget-friendly diaper bag (or a secondary bag), this one is worth your time.”

More to know: The unisex look of the backpack make it a good choice for dads, while the wipe-able interior (trust us, those bottles will leak eventually!) and the D-rings for stroller-hanging will make it a favorite among all parents.

_________________________________________________________________________

Freshly Picked Mini Classic Bag II ($99; nordstrom.com or freshlypicked.com)

Freshly Picked Freshly Picked Mini Classic Bag II

Also a huge fan of Freshly Picked’s classic diaper bag, I Am Style-ish blogger Tiffany Ish (mom to two little girls), says, “I’ve used the Freshly Picked diaper bag since day one with my second child and I still love it! The vegan leather is really great quality and easy to wipe down to clean.” The best part, however, is that it also comes in a miniature version! “They also have a mini size, which is great for when you are heading out on a short outing and don’t need as much,” says Ish. “But it’s also great for my seven-year-old, who loves to match with mommy!”

More to know: Boasting all the great details of its bigger counterpart — Vegan leather! Wipeable! Water-resistant! Grab-n-go handles! — the Mini Classic II has eight pockets and can still fit a 12-inch laptop.

_________________________________________________________________________

Skip Hop Mainframe Diaper Backpack (starting at $74.99; target.com or amazon.com)

Amazon Skip Hop Mainframe Diaper Backpack

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE my new Skip Hop Mainframe Diaper Backpack,” says digital creator Ari Zapata, mom to two daughters. “It is not only comfortable, but so convenient and accessible with its open frame. SO long are the days of me trying to go through a tight diaper bag. Top notch! This on the go mama with her on the go babe is ready for allll the snacks + walks in between the hustle and bustle!”

More to know: With two insulated side bottle pockets, built-in stroller rings and an extra-wide top opening, the backpack is a sleek option that comes in well under a hundred bucks. We also love that the top handles can transform it into a purse too.

_________________________________________________________________________

Māedn Large All Day Backpack ($175; maednbags.com)

Māedn Māedn Large All Day Backpack

“As a new mom I soon realized how important it was to have a good diaper bag,” says Coco’s Caravan blogger Jennifer Hanks, mom to twin boys. “Babies need a lot of stuff when you leave the house, so it was important to have a bag that was big enough to fit everything, but was still comfortable and cute. I’ve tried a lot of different bags, but the Māedn All Day Backpack has been my favorite. What I loved the most was how it didn’t look like a normal diaper bag. I will for sure still use this as a backpack when my kids grow out of the diaper bag stage.”

More to know: We’ve never met a diaper backpack we didn’t like, and this one tops the list. Made of gorgeous vegan leather, the bag’s wipeable interior features eight interior pockets, including two that are insulated and one padded sleeve for a 13- or 15-inch tablet, not to mention six exterior pockets. Available in five pretty colors, the backpack isn’t just for mamas, either. The perfect travel carry-on, it will be a long-lasting staple in your wardrobe.

_________________________________________________________________________

Petunia Pickle Bottom District Backpack in Disney’s Playful Pooh ($159; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Petunia Pickle Bottom District Backpack in Disney's Playful Pooh

“I have Petunia Pickle Bottom District Backpack in their new Disney’s Playful Pooh print and I love it so much,” says A Magical Life for Me blogger Tina Chiu. “I’m a huge Winnie the Pooh fan, so I was instantly in love with the pattern, but then the backpack itself is so functional and just the perfect size. I like how the bag has structure, is easy to clean and is very comfortable to wear. But what I like the most about this bag is its many pockets, which help me stay organized and keep items easily accessible. Even after I’ve filled up the pockets with items for myself and my kids, we still have room for our Disney souvenirs from the parks!”

More to know: An insulated bottom compartment can keep bottles and snacks cool, a convenient top handle makes for easy grabbing, and built in D-rings mean the bag can be attached to any stroller.

Shoulder diaper bags

JuJuBe BFF Convertible Diaper Bag ($195; amazon.com)

Amazon JuJuBe BFF Convertible Diaper Bag

“I love the JuJuBe BFF convertible diaper bag because it gives me the option [to wear it as a] backpack or messenger style,” says Dutkiewicz. “I also love that it has a ton of pockets and is machine-washable.”

More to know: This ultra-organized bag includes two insulated exterior bottle pockets, seven interior pockets (three zippered!), a memory foam changing pad and detachable backpack and messenger bag straps. Our favorite details, however, are the lifetime warranty and the “crumb drain” that ensures crushed snacks won’t linger at the bottom of the bag forever.

_________________________________________________________________________

Twelve Little Diaper Clutch ($75; amazon.com)

“I needed a solution for the times when I have my arms full with my own purse, the babies’ diaper backpack and two babies,” says Massachusetts Mama blogger Angel Davis Dooley, mother to twin boys. “My own purse was too small to hold anything for the babies, but the diaper backpack was too big to use every day. I truly am obsessed with this Diaper Clutch because it is the perfect size, big enough to hold what I need for the babies, and my own stuff, but is pretty enough for everyday use. It is higher end, but I really think the price justifies the quality. I really just LOVE it and wanted to share how it’s made my life easier as a twin mama.”

More to know: One of Twelve Little’s most popular styles, this Diaper Clutch is as fashionable as it is functional. Whether you carry it as a purse, crossbody or clutch, the water-resistant bag has a large slip pocket that can store up to four diapers (or the included changing pad), while two elastic bands can hold a wipes container. It also comes with a detachable mesh pouch for holding all the baby things.

_________________________________________________________________________

JuJeBe Dr. BFF ($175; amazon.com or nordstrom.com)

Amazon JuJeBe Dr. BFF

“I love the Dr. BFF because it is machine washable, which is HUGE when you have babies and kids,” says Schwanke. “It is also a convertible bag, so if you need to use it as a backpack, you can. And if you need to use it as a messenger bag, you can do that too. It also comes with a memory foam change pad and stroller clips!”

More to know: Boasting a doctor’s bag-esque top opening, the Dr. BFF is similar to the brand’s other favorite bag, but with more easy viewing and quick access to all your baby gear. Boasting a whopping 17 pockets in total — including a genius zippered cell phone pocket — the bag also comes with a memory foam changing pad, and a trolley pass through for easy attachment onto luggage.

Designer diaper bags

Loeffler Randall Athena Floral Baby Bag ($250; loefflerrandall.com)

Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall Athena Floral Baby Bag

“A diaper bag is a prime example of something you should love as a new mom (you’re wearing it!) and yet so many are designed without a thought to the aesthetic,” says Lizzy Ott, mom to three kiddos under four years old and the founder of Lewis, a totally chic, whimsical line of bedding, jammies, swaddles and more. “My very favorite on the market right now is by Loeffler Randall. It’s beautiful, and something I would carry without children, but has the convenience of pockets and a changing mat I need when I’m on the go with my kids India (4), Major (2) and Mathias (1). This one has everything I look for: It’s pretty, has room for my endless pouches, has pockets to make sure I can keep everything organized, and has a wipeable surface so I can easily keep it clean.”

More to know: Made from a durable, water-resistant nylon that has a quilted texture, this pretty-as-a-picture bag has a matching changing pad (swoon!), not to mention lots of ultra-wide interior pockets.

_________________________________________________________________________

Fawn Design Original Diaper Bag ($169.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Fawn Design Original Diaper Bag

“We LOVE, LOVE, LOVE our Fawn,” says blogger Jess Oakes. “Seriously, love might just be an understatement. We legit have four of them… gray, black, brown and blush. They’re all perfect and even [my husband] Marcus wears it, so that just tells you how good it is. You can wear it as a backpack, a shoulder bag, a messenger bag, the list goes on and on.

More to know: Ultra-roomy and made from vegan leather, this cult-favorite diaper bag is chic (perfect for all those ‘gram posts you’ll be making) and chock full of storage (12 pockets), not to mention detachable backpack straps and a handy top handle. Oakes’ favorite detail, however? A key clip! “I’m talkin’ a cute little hook to put your keys on in the inside, so they’re always easy to find,” she raved on her blog.

_________________________________________________________________________

Happ Brand Levy Backpack ($197; happbrand.com)

“Needed a diaper bag that didn’t destroy my outfit, @happbrand came through,” said Maryland-based influencer Victoria Shanora on her Instagram page recently — and we couldn’t agree with her more! Fashion-forward and chic to the core, the Happ Levy has a giant zippered top flap that opens up wide so you can see errything inside… without digging around for hours. Super lightweight (it clocks in at just under two pounds), the Levy can also be worn as a crossbody bag or a purse. Done and done!

Diaper bag totes

TwelveLittle Carry Love Tote Diaper Bag ($138.99; buybuybaby.com)

“I’ve been using my Twelve Little tote since [my son] Banks was born, and I’ve really enjoyed it,” says Little Blonde Book blogger Taylor Morgan, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child. “It’s nice and lightweight, lots of useful storage, hidden-zip bottom for diapers when you’re out, waterproof, and has the ability to carry with shoulder straps or longer detachable strap.”

More to know: One of TwelveLittle’s top-selling bags, the Carry Love is also the brand’s lightest, coming in at just over one pound. Featuring two exterior bottle pockets, a hidden zip exterior pocket (for storing all the dirty stuff) and five interior pockets, the bag has lots of smart storage options.

_________________________________________________________________________

Māedn Carryall Tote ($175; maedn.com)

Māedn Māedn Carryall Tote

“The Carryall Tote by Māedn is the most beautiful and functional diaper bag that I have come across,” says blogger Autumn Romano. “It is wide, not tall, so you can easily see everything and its numerous pockets allow for easy organization.”

More to know: The first bag Māedn ever debuted, the gorgeous Carryall Tote will still be in your bag rotation long after your baby is potty trained. We love its versatility — wear it crossbody, over the shoulder or as a backpack — the Carryall has 13 pockets, including two insulated options for bottles and a main compartment that is big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. Made from vegan leather, the bag comes in five hues, ranging from a sleek black to a bohemian saddle color.

_________________________________________________________________________

Sarah Wells Lizzy Breast Pump Bag ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sarah Wells Lizzy Breast Pump Bag

“When you’re exclusively pumping or pumping at work, not just any old diaper bag will do,” says Wear Love Wanders blogger Kim. “I discovered Sarah Wells Bags just before [my daughter] Hannah was born and it’s a total game changer. The brand was created by a pumping mom like you and me, and Sarah totally understood that pumping isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. Her bags are super stylish and come in a variety of prints and sizes.”

More to know: Available in eight colors and patterns — from a chic black to a tartan plaid to the prettiest green floral we ever did see — the Lizzy bag fits most portable breast pumps and can transform from a purse to a cross-body messenger bag. In addition to being able to store your 15-inch laptop (what working mama hasn’t checked emails while pumping?!), the bag has thermally-lined pockets that can keep breastmilk cold for up to six hours with ice packs. Did we mention it comes with a lifetime warranty? Yep, it’s true.

Diaper bag fanny packs

Colugo On the Go Organizer ($45.49; target.com)

Targte Colugo On the Go Organizer

“The On the Go Organizer is my favorite thing ever,” says reality TV veteran and former WWE star Brie Bella, who is mom to two young children. “It allows me to be hands free, have all the kids’ stuff and it looks fashionable. I take it hiking with me, to the park, grocery store and then when I’m strolling [my son] Buddy, it snaps on perfectly [to my stroller]!!”

More to know: Waterproof, wipeable and machine washable, this fanny-pack style diaper bag can attach to your stroller and features two removable cup holders for water bottles or snack cuppies. Available in a slew of cute hues and patterns, the organizer also includes 3 zippered pockets, one of which is microfiber-lined to keep your phone safe!

_________________________________________________________________________

Kibou (starting at $79; kibou.com)

Kibou Kibou

“Initially I thought this fanny pack was never going to be enough to carry all the things we need with three kids, but I quickly was proven wrong,” says Preti. “With so many little ones, all I want is simple and practical. The Kibou allows me to pack just what I need, keep my hands free and stay out of the way during our adventures. It’s our go-to bag for hikes, because of how practical it is. Plus, fanny packs are cool again!”

More to know: Don’t judge this bag by its size! Despite being a petite fanny pack, the Kibou can store 20 wipes (keeping them moist for up to a week!) and it comes with a detachable changing pad, a pacifier hook and slots for cash and credit cards. The exterior is also a durable vegan leather that can easily wipe clean. Done and done.