North Korea issues warning to US and South Korea over 'hostile acts'

Seoul (CNN) A senior North Korean official has denounced South Korea over its joint military exercises with the United States, which are due to begin this week, warning that such actions risked provoking "a serious security crisis."

"They must be made to clearly understand how dearly they have to pay for answering our good faith with hostile acts after letting go the opportunity for improved inter-Korean relations," Kim Yong Chol said in the statement, released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim, who was Pyongyang's former spymaster and who served as former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's counterpart during talks with Washington, said authorities in Seoul were "defying the opportunity" to improve relations on the Korean Peninsula by conducting "frantic military exercises regarding our state as the enemy."

His comments come as Pyongyang stopped responding to a hotline set up between the two Koreas, less than a month after communication was restored following an agreement with Seoul in late July.

Usually the two Koreas will check in with each other over the hotlines twice a day to ensure smooth relations between the two neighboring nations, but South Korea's Unification and Defense ministries said Pyongyang did not pick up the phone on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

