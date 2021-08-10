Climate scientists have done their bit. Now the pressure is on world leaders

By Ivana Kottasová and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 12:08 AM ET, Tue August 10, 2021

US President Joe Biden (C) and G7 leaders arrive for a group photo during a reception in Cornwall, England, on June 11, 2021. The climate crisis was a key issue during the meeting.
US President Joe Biden (C) and G7 leaders arrive for a group photo during a reception in Cornwall, England, on June 11, 2021. The climate crisis was a key issue during the meeting.

(CNN)Scientists have warned for decades that we were changing the climate in a way that would have devastating impacts on the planet and our lives. A landmark report on Monday showed that's already happening, and faster than we expected.

The findings, by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), serve as a stern wake-up call for politicians, business leaders and policy makers, who in just 12 weeks will meet for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to address the biggest existential challenge in human history.
Scientists can now say yes, that wild weather was caused by climate change.
For decades, global policy has lagged behind the science, but leaders and big business are now being forced to play catch-up as their constituents and clients battle heat waves, wildfires and floods that are proving costly and deadly.
    "You've got the politicians being squeezed by the science, which is confirming a sense of alarm and fear, you've got the science now in the public mind," said Tom Burke, co-founder of E3G, a European climate think tank. "You've got capital markets saying this is beginning to really threaten the future value of our investments. So you've got enormous pressure building up on the politicians."
      Amid the growing pressure, climate-minded policymakers are likely to face hurdles in making November's COP26 conference a success, which is often measured by how far the most conservative leaders are willing to go. Recent multilateral meetings on climate between far fewer nations have ended with disappointing results, sometimes even in division.
        Residents battle a wildfire in the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia, on Sunday, August 8.
        Residents battle a wildfire in the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia, on Sunday, August 8.
        People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village, as wildfires rage on the island of Evia.
        People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village, as wildfires rage on the island of Evia.
        A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece.
        A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece.
        A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed after the forest fire on Saturday, August 7.
        A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed after the forest fire on Saturday, August 7.
        A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
        A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
        People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni on Friday, August 6.
        People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni on Friday, August 6.
        A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on Thursday, August 5.
        A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on Thursday, August 5.
        Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece on August 5.
        Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece on August 5.
        Residents react during a wildfire near Olympia on August 5.
        Residents react during a wildfire near Olympia on August 5.
        The grounds of a burnt hotel are seen in Lalas village, near Olympia, on August 5.
        The grounds of a burnt hotel are seen in Lalas village, near Olympia, on August 5.
        People move belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens, Greece, on August 5.
        People move belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens, Greece, on August 5.
        A wildfire approaches the Olympic Academy, foreground, in Olympia, Greece, on Wednesday, August 4.
        A wildfire approaches the Olympic Academy, foreground, in Olympia, Greece, on Wednesday, August 4.
