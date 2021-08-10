New before and after imagery shows a California town largely reduced to ash

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 4:45 PM ET, Tue August 10, 2021

Satellite imagery taken Monday reveals the devastating effects of the Dixie Fire on a California town.
Satellite imagery taken Monday reveals the devastating effects of the Dixie Fire on a California town.

(CNN)New satellite imagery taken Monday shows just how extensive the destruction in Greenville, California, is after the Dixie Fire swept through the town last week.

Nearly every business in the city's commercial center appeared to have collapsed or been gutted, with flames still flickering in the debris, video recorded last week by storm chaser Brandon Clement showed.
Now that the smoke has cleared, satellite imagery taken Monday confirms that not much of the town is left intact.
    "We have a deep responsibility to rebuild this community," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a visit to the town on Saturday. "But also address the intensity of what is occurring globally, but manifesting in smash-mouth ways here in California -- and that's climate change."
      The devastation wrought by wildfires is likely to continue as the world continues to warm.
        An extensive drought, made worse by climate change, is responsible for the dried vegetation in the region that has allowed these intense wildfires to grow at alarming rates.
        Between August 4 and 5, the fire burned 44,000 acres. That's equivalent to burning the entire city of Washington, DC, in less than 12 hours.
          Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89, south of Greenville, California, on Thursday, August 5.
          Operations Chief Jay Walter passes the historic Sierra Lodge as the Dixie Fire burns through Greenville, California, on Wednesday, August 4. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville.
          Firefighters work at a Greenville home that was engulfed by the Dixie Fire on August 4.
          The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, on July 29.
          California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour an area destroyed by the Tamarack Fire in Gardnerville, Nevada, on July 28.
          Firefighter Brentt Call walks through a burned-over area of the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls, Oregon, on July 27.
          Cal Fire Capts. Tristan Gale, left, and Derek Leong monitor a firing operation in California&#39;s Lassen National Forest on July 26. Crews had set a ground fire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading.
          Firefighters try to reach a fire site in Quincy, California, on July 25.
          Volunteers sort clothing at a donation shelter for those affected by the Bootleg Fire in Bly, Oregon.
          Scott Griffin surveys his property, which was destroyed by the Bootleg Fire in Sycan Estates, Oregon.
          Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, California, on July 24.
          People stand behind the fire line as flames from the Steptoe Canyon Fire spread through dry grass in Colton, Washington, on July 22.
          Plumes of smoke from the Dixie Fire rise above California&#39;s Plumas National Forest, near the Pacific Gas and Electric Rock Creek Power House, on July 21.