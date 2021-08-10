Emergency situation prompts evacuation at Tennessee high school

(CNN) Students were evacuated from Volunteer High School in northeast Tennessee after an "emergency situation" on Tuesday morning, the school district said.

"There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School," the Hawkins County School District said in a statement on Facebook. "Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area."

According to the school district, students were being evacuated to the National Guard Armory where they were being reunited with their parents.

Hawkins County Assistant Superintendent Reba Bailey told CNN that a lockdown at Volunteer High remains in place with law enforcement and emergency personnel on the scene in Church Hill. According to Bailey, lockdowns at other schools in the district have been lifted.

Bailey told CNN she does not know what prompted the 911 call.

