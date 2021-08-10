Tony Esposito, Hall of Fame NHL goaltender, dead at 78

(CNN) Hall of Fame hockey goaltender Tony Esposito died Tuesday at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Esposito was a goaltender in the NHL for 16 seasons from 1968 to 1984. After being a member of the 1968-69 Stanley Cup Champion Montreal Canadiens as a rookie, Esposito joined the Blackhawks, where he played the final 15 seasons of his NHL career.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito moves behind the net to stop the puck for a teammate during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago on January 25, 1970.

"As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony's life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement: "The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito. From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark -- both on the ice and in the community -- over the next 52 years."

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito stops a Buffalo Sabres shot during a game in Chicago on December 19, 1973.

Esposito was a six-time NHL All-Star, including five straight seasons between 1970 and 1974. He won the Vezina Trophy winner as the top goaltender in the league three times -- 1970, 1972, 1974 -- and was named the NHL's top rookie in 1970.

