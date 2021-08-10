An insect eating plant has been identified on North America's Pacific coast for the first time in 20 years

(CNN) For the first time in 20 years, botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant on the Pacific coast of North America, but what's good news for science is bad news for insects.

The Triantha occidentalis was identified by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and University of Wisconsin-Madison. The plant, a species of the false asphodel, is a delicate plant that traps insects with sticky hairs on its flowering stem, according to a news release from UBC.

The plant is found in boggy but bright areas on the Pacific coast of North America from California to Alaska. Carnivorous plants are usually found in nutrient-poor areas like bogs, and so the plants have to get their nutrition from living prey.

"Carnivorous plants have fascinated people since the Victorian era because they turn the usual order of things on its head: this is a plant eating animals," co-author Dr. Sean Graham said in the release. "We're thrilled to have identified one growing right here in our own backyard on the west coast."

The researchers investigated plants growing on Cypress Mountain in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

