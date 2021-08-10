One of the longest marches of the civil rights movement is honored in Louisiana

(CNN) The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail is steadily growing after officials in the state unveiled a fourth marker this week honoring a historic march against anti-Black violence.

Nearing the end of the 10-day journey, civil rights marchers arrived at the Louisiana Capitol, with hundreds of members of the National Guard lining the street.

Monday's unveiling ceremony was attended by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the families of civil rights leaders.

With Monday's addition, the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail now has four markers in place across the state. The first three were added earlier this year, a project spearheaded by Nungesser and carried out by GMc+Co Strategic Communications over two years.

"We traveled about 3,000 miles and held about 22 meetings around the state, and really got to hear firsthand from the people in the community," Glenda McKinley, who led the project with GMc+Co, told CNN in May. "Some of (the stories) were oral history, some of them were people actually involved in the movement, and it became very clear that we didn't need to tell the story — the voices who were still here could tell the story."

Each location on the trail is marked by a 6-foot tall steel half-male, half-female silhouette, supposed to resemble a protester holding a picket sign.

The first marker was placed outside Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans, a sandwich shop that became a popular forum for leaders like Thurgood Marshall, Rev. A.L. Davis, the Rev. Avery Alexander and Virginia Durr to gather.

Another was placed at the Old State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, honoring the massive bus boycott in 1953 that went on to inspire the Montgomery bus boycott.

Little Union Baptist Church, in Shreveport, also has a marker, noting the church as the last place Martin Luther King Jr. spoke publicly before he was killed in 1968.