3 charged in connection with weekend shooting of 2 Chicago officers, one of whom died

(CNN) Three men have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting that killed a Chicago police officer, including one who federal officials accused of buying a weapon in a straw purchase in another state.

Officer Ella French, 29, died as a result of Saturday's shooting, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. The other officer, who's been with the department for six years, is in critical condition as of Sunday, Brown said.

Emonte Morgan, 21, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the department. Eric Morgan, 22, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction and obstruction of justice, the release said. Brown said a woman who was also in the car was not charged.

The Department of Justice has charged Jamel Danzy, 29, of Indiana, with conducting a straw purchase to obtain the semi-automatic handgun used in Saturday's shooting, according to a news release from the department. Danzy bought the gun in Hammond, Indiana, from a federal firearms dealer in March and is accused of "knowingly making a false written statement to acquire a firearm," according to the criminal complaint filed in the US District Court in Chicago.

The federal complaint alleges Danzy bought the gun at the request of someone who lives in Chicago and whom Danzy knew wasn't legally allowed to buy a firearm due to a felony criminal conviction.

