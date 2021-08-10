Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28.

The Board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

"You can't ignore this pandemic. It's deadly, and it's getting worse instead of better and the more we don't use masks, the more we position the mutation of this virus to grow," said Dr. Rosalind Osgood, school board chair, during the special board meeting Tuesday.

Joann Marcus, left, cheers as she listens to the Broward School Board's emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 28, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Broward's latest vote sets up a showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who in July issued an executive order requiring the state's health and education departments to create rules that allow parents -- not schools -- to decide whether their children should wear masks. The order effectively prohibits mask mandates in school districts.

The governor's office Monday said the state's Board of Education could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the governor's executive order.

Read More