Top business news
mtg
mediate
mtg
Now playing
01:59
Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulates crowd for low vaccination rate
Now playing
01:38
Zero-G gymnastics? Watch astronauts spoof the Olympics
Now playing
04:07
This company uses space-age tech to cut your air conditioning bill
People walk by a Help Wanted sign in the Queens borough of New York City on June 04, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
People walk by a Help Wanted sign in the Queens borough of New York City on June 04, 2021 in New York City.
Now playing
02:10
The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July
Now playing
03:02
Business is 'insane': Fisherman struggles to meet demand with labor shortages
CNN
Now playing
02:26
Bill Gates opens up to Anderson Cooper about his divorce
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:54
Vanguard offers vaccinated employees $1,000
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Now playing
02:49
New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms
Now playing
05:42
Feeling crypto FOMO? Scammers are counting on it
mom eviction
CNN
mom eviction
Now playing
03:13
CNN updates viewers on story about woman facing eviction
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Now playing
02:35
Equinox exec: Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our community
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:21
Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines
Now playing
06:12
You'll have to prove you're vaccinated to dine at these famous restaurants
BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 30: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Meydenbauer Center November 30, 2016, 2016 in Bellevue, Washington. The company posted $22.3 billion in profits for the 2016 fiscal year. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 30: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Meydenbauer Center November 30, 2016, 2016 in Bellevue, Washington. The company posted $22.3 billion in profits for the 2016 fiscal year. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:52
Microsoft CEO shares leadership lessons he's learned during the pandemic
Now playing
04:56
How these startups are tackling high drug costs in the US
Now playing
02:29
'Outrageous' used car prices amid highest inflation in 13 years
CNN Business —  

Twitter (TWTR) has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following another violation of the platform’s rules, the company said Tuesday.

Greene tweeted on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines.” She also claimed the vaccines were “failing” and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus’s spread.

In response, Twitter labeled the tweet as misleading and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week.

The tweet, a company spokesperson said, “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”