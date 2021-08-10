Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dies aged 24

(CNN) Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) confirmed in a statement.

"We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss," the NZOC said

"We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo."

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Podmore won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the 2015 Junior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, to qualify her for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She represented New Zealand at Rio 2016 and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in cycling track events, including the team sprint, the keirin and the individual sprint.

