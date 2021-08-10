CNN —

Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) confirmed in a statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss,” the NZOC said.

“We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo.”

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Podmore won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the 2015 Junior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, to qualify her for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She represented New Zealand at Rio 2016 and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in cycling track events, including the team sprint, the keirin and the individual sprint.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Podmore competes in the women's team sprint qualifying at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She did not represent New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In 2017, Podmore was the national New Zealand keirin champion.

The statement also outlined methods via which athletes or other New Zealand team members can access support from the New Zealand Olympic Team psychology team, the Health team or via sport/NSO psychology and health providers, as well as counseling in the country.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson told CNN: “Police attended a sudden death at a Cambridge property yesterday evening.

“Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner. The Coroner will release their findings in due course.”

Podmore’s brother, Mitchell, posted on social media: “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”

Cycling New Zealand called Podmore a “much loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand Squad.”

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Podmore looks on after competing in the women's elite team sprint qualifying during the New Zealand Oceania Track Championships.

“We at Cycling New Zealand are deeply saddened with the sudden loss of our young cyclist Olivia Podmore. Olivia was a much loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand squad and the wider cycling community,” it said.

“Many people are understandably devastated and trying so hard to comprehend what has happened. We have been and will continue to provide support to our staff and riders, the cycling community and those that were close to Olivia.”

“Be kind to each other and take care of each other,” the statement added.