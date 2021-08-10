CNN —

The US Senate passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package on Tuesday by a bipartisan majority vote of 69-30 to shore up the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid.

It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Nineteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bipartisan infrastructure deal on Tuesday. They are: