These moms explain how child tax credit checks will help them

How these telemedicine companies are innovating in the pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Unemployed single mom: The economy is not booming for everybody

Why return to work is putting more of a burden on managers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Equinox exec: Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)

New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms

Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.

A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

In this March 20, 2020, file photo, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle sits nearly deserted on an otherwise sunny and warm afternoon.

New York CNN Business —

Citigroup is the latest big bank to mandate vaccines for employees returning to the office as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges.

Starting September 13, employees working in the bank’s New York headquarters as well as other offices in the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, will need to be vaccinated and are expected in the office at least twice a week.

For employees working at other branches, Citi is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, vaccination. Those employees are required to wear masks and participate in company-provided rapid testing regardless of vaccination status. The bank said it is monitoring data but will not be bringing more employees back to any other corporate offices yet.

Unlike other Wall Street banks, Citi’s executives have been accepting of hybrid work. In March, the company recognized that hybrid work had been beneficial for some employees and promised to embrace flexibility when returning to the office.

Joining the trend

The decision to mandate vaccinations adds Citi to a growing list of companies mandating vaccines for employees, and in some cases, customers.

Morgan Stanley (AANXX) in June banned all unvaccinated staff, clients and guests from its New York office. All employees who work in buildings with a “large employee presence” were required to confirm their vaccination status by July 1, according to a company memo to employees.

Jefferies (JEF) made a similar move, allowing only vaccinated vaccinated employees into the office, according to a memo the company’s CEO and president sent to employees. Workers not fully vaccinated by Labor Day “should continue to work from home,” the memo said.

Other companies mandating vaccines for corporate employees include Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Blackrock (BAAPX), Walmart (WMT) and Disney (DIS).

Aside from just businesses, New York City is requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment, Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced August 3.

“If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” de Blasio said. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”