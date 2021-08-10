CNN —

What are your decor dreams? Your furniture fantasies? When you close your eyes at night, do visions of mid-century modern credenzas, topped with asymmetrical plant plots dance in your head? Are you a sucker for an off-beat gallery wall with line art and snarky sayings? Chances are, if you answered yes to one or more of the above, West Elm fits your entire aesthetic.

Whether you’re a full blown West Elm devotee, or you have a few select pieces favorited on Pinterest, you likely already know the furniture brand is simultaneously it when it comes to modern furnishings and a touch on the expensive side. That’s why, when the retailer has a rare sale, we take note.

And today is one of those days.

Right now, West Elm is holding a warehouse sale, discounting thousands of items — from furniture pieces, to kitchen essentials and decor — up to 75% off, making them much more affordable than usual. You’ll find lighting under $100, throw pillows under $20 and rugs as low as $90, plus, you’ll get a select 30% off select items when you use the code EXTRA30.

To sweeten the deal, West Elm is also offering free shipping on bedding, bath and more, with 3% back in rewards points for Key members. But blink, and this sale will be gone, because all the discounts end tonight. To help you make the most of the sale, we’ve selected a few of the best deals happening right now. Add them to your cart ASAP, and make those home decorating dreams come true.

Mid-Century USB Task Lamp (starting at $99.99, originally $159; westelm.com)

West Elm Mid-Century USB Task Lamp

A curved neck with brass finishes and an adorable vintage pull string make this the perfect desk or side table lamp. Get it in either black, white or a set of two.

Ledge Mirror ($249.99, originally $449; westelm.com)

West Elm Ledge Mirror

This industrial mirror with curved corners and a rolled-steel finish will make the perfect statement piece for your entryway — not to mention a great place to put your keys.

Acoma Indoor/Outdoor Rug (starting at $85, originally $300; westelm.com)

West Elm Acoma Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Whether you choose to lay this carpet underneath your patio set or a coffee table, the geometric pattern in light blue or soft beige will help to create an intimate space.

Faux Fur Cascade Throw (starting at $35, originally $150; westelm.com)

West Elm Faux Fur Cascade Throw

Use the code EXTRA30 to get an additional 30% off these incredibly luxurious faux-fur throw blankets and you’ll have another excuse to never leave your couch.

Rockville Coffee Table (starting at $119.99, originally $249; westelm.com)

West Elm Rockville Coffee Table

This round coffee table not only has two levels of open storage, but mixes tempered glass, industrial metal and walnut-finished wood for added dimension.

Reverse Applique Quilt & Sham Set (starting at $274.55, originally $289; westelm.com)

West Elm Reverse Applique Quilt & Sham Set

It’s time to take your bedding out of summer mode. This patterned quilt and sham set in light pink, white or yellow adds an element of texture that’ll instantly elevate any bedroom while still looking cozy and inviting.

Henley Chair (starting at $549, originally $999; westelm.com)

West Elm Henley Chair

West Elm knows how to do a good accent chair, but those chairs rarely dip below $700. The angular Henley chair with a wooden frame finish is now starting at $549 and can be upholstered in a variety of colors and materials, including velvet.

Oval Ikat Shower Curtain (starting at $35, originally $70; westelm.com)

West Elm Oval Ikat Shower Curtain

Whether you opt for platinum, ivory or indigo, the soft pattern of this shower curtain will give your bathroom a relaxed, modern vibe.

Hipped Glassware (starting at $1.40, originally $6.50; westelm.com)

West Elm Hipped Glassware

Not only are these glasses incredibly unique and sure to make a statement at your next dinner party, they’re also insanely affordable. Individual stemless wine glasses are now as low as $1.40 each when you use the code EXTRA30 before checkout.

White Porcelain Urn Vases (starting at $21, originally $90; westelm.com)

West Elm White Porcelain Urn Vases

Your new plant baby deserves a darling new home, so why not go for this geometric centerpiece? The large size is even an additional 30% off with the code EXTRA30.

Brass & Black Marble Cheese Knives, Set of 3 ($11.85, originally $39.50; westelm.com)

West Elm Brass & Black Marble Cheese Knives, Set of 3

Stop cutting your cheese with regular knives, especially when you’re buying your cheese from the fancy part of the grocery store. This marble knife set will not only look impressive, it’ll help you up your charcuterie game by a mile.

Woven Diamonds Pillow Cover (starting at $14, originally $45; westelm.com)

West Elm Woven Diamonds Pillow Cover

These throw pillows with woven zigzagging patterns are basically West Elm’s aesthetic in a nutshell, and they’ll add just the right pop of color and pattern to your couch.

Silky Tencel & Cotton Ikat Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams Set (starting at $227.05, originally $239; westelm.com)

West Elm Silky Tencel & Cotton Ikat Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams Set

Organic cotton plus Tencel Lyocell — a fabric that is cooler than linen and more absorbent than cotton — combine in this duvet and sham set to offer maximum comfort and breathability.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.