Solo Stove is here for all our fiery summer needs — they’re the makers of low-smoke, ultra-efficient wood-burning fire pits (hello, patio!) and camp stoves perfect for weekends in the wilderness. Here at CNN Underscored, we’re fans too: We recently checked out the Yukon Solo Stove, which is the brand’s largest fire pit and, as we found, it creates a “nearly smoke-free experience” despite being able to achieve “roaring hot” temperatures.

Now some of the brand’s much-loved picks are discounted during this summer sale, which runs now through Aug. 26 — meaning you can nab a camping stove or fire pit for the last of summer’s weekend getaways and ahead of fall’s cozy-up-around-the-fire s’more season. Fire pits are marked down 25% or more (meaning some are up to $150 off), and the brand is also offering up to 30% off camp stoves, and up to 35% off accessories for fire pits and camp stoves.

Best of all, there’s no code to enter at checkout, and the brand offers free shipping both ways. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale below.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon

The biggest of Solo’s fire pit offerings, the Yukon has gathered more than 3,500 5-star reviews, including a shining one from our reviewer, who noted how well it burns the fire down to a fine ash and reduces smoke but a lot. “The 360-degree Airflow technology inside a Solo Stove does in fact make these truly unique fire pits,” she wrote last month. “You don’t need to be a camping aficionado to appreciate — or be mesmerized by — how a fire burns in a Solo Stove. If you truly can’t tolerate the smoke from a fire pit, or you find yourself hosting backyard bonfires nearly every week, it’s worth considering a Solo Stove.”

All-Natural Charcoal, 4-Pack ($17.99, originally $25.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove All-Natural Charcoal, 4-Pack

Arriving with four bags of all-natural charcoal briquettes and a bag of starters so you can get grilling faster, this set has the fuel you need for campfires, barbecues and patio s’mores. The grill packs each have enough fuel for one session of about 45 minutes, and as for the starters, you just place them all through the briquettes so the flames have something to catch on.

Solo Stove Ranger ($199.99, originally $269.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger

This campsite-size fire pit bills itself as the “world’s most portable fire pit,” and it lives up to its name, with 1,289 customers giving it a collective 5-star review. It has the same Signature 360-degree Airflow Design as the other stoves in Solo’s lineup but is a bit smaller (it’ll fit logs up to 12 inches) and weighs about 15 pounds.

Yukon Ultimate Bundle ($809.99, originally $1,124.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Ultimate Bundle

If you’d rather get everything you need in one swoop, the stoves also come in bundle versions, which include everything you need to get a cozy fire going: the top-of-the-line Yukon stove, a shield to keep sparks from popping out of the fire, a cover for inclement weather, a set of tools (poker and log grabber) and stainless steel skewers for kebabs and toasted marshmallows. The only potentially important thing not included is the lid, which also happens to be on sale for each size of fire pit Solo offers (for the Yukon, it’s marked down to $89.99 from $119.99).

Solo Stove Titan ($84.99, originally $109.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan

If you’re camping or backpacking with a friend or a small group, the Titan is the perfect tool for getting your dinner ready in minutes — and you get all the benefits of a campfire (namely, a hot flame) without any of the frustration of fire-building. It weighs just over a pound, so it’s lightweight in your backpack too. A smaller size for one to two people and one for larger families or groups are also on sale.

